Congresswoman: Shame Of Kabul's Fall And Deaths Of US Soldiers Should Not Be Forgotten

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A U.S. Congresswoman has stated that three years ago, during the hasty withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan, 13 American were“senselessly” killed in Kabul.

Lisa McClain added that the“shame” of Kabul's fall and the deaths of American soldiers should not be forgotten.

The Michigan representative described the fall of Kabul and the killing of American soldiers“at the hands of the Taliban” as a source of shame in a post on the social X on Thursday.

In the final days of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, on August 26, 2021, a suicide attack at Kabul airport resulted in the deaths of 170 Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers, with several others injured.

The handling of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the deaths of American soldiers sparked severe criticism against the Biden administration.

As Afghanistan marks the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power on August 15, the country remains deeply affected by the repercussions of the U.S. withdrawal. The rapid fall of Kabul and the subsequent collapse of the Republic have left the nation in a state of uncertainty, with the Taliban consolidating their control.

The anniversary serves as a grim reminder of the unfulfilled promises of stability and peace that were once envisioned. Instead, Afghanistan has faced continued conflict, economic challenges, and widespread human rights violations under the Taliban regime.

The international community continues to grapple with the implications of the Taliban's resurgence, as the situation in Afghanistan remains precarious. The legacy of the withdrawal and the events that followed continue to shape discussions on global security and the responsibility of international actors in preventing such crises in the future.

