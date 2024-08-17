Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award At THIS Film Festival For Chandu Champion [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently celebrated outstanding achievements in Indian cinema with a captivating awards ceremony. This year, the event highlighted some of the industry's most exceptional talents and films, creating an unforgettable experience for both the winners and attendees. Among the recipients, Kartik Aaryan was honored with the Best Award for his role in "Chandu Champion." The audience responded with enthusiasm as the received this prestigious accolade.

Footage from the festival captures the moment Kartik Aaryan's name was announced, with the host inviting him on stage. The crowd began cheering and chanting his name even before he reached the stage. Fans reacted to this moment, praising him as an emerging star and commending his remarkable performance.

"Chandu Champion" is a biographical film that tells the inspiring story of boxer Murlikant Petkar. After suffering injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war that left him disabled, Petkar overcame immense challenges to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist in swimming. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kartik Aaryan later shared a photo on Instagram, holding the award and expressing his gratitude. He described the recognition as an honor and thanked Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for their unwavering support throughout the making of "Chandu Champion." He also acknowledged his fans, attributing his success to their consistent love and encouragement during the film's challenging two-year production.

ALSO READ:

'It is designed like an....', Shah Rukh Khan has a nine-storey office where he keeps his 300 awards

The 15th IFFM Awards brought together many of India's most celebrated artists, making it a night to remember. The festival, which runs from August 15 to August 25, features a diverse selection of films that showcase the richness of Indian cinema.

Kartik Aaryan is set to appear next in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz in key roles, is scheduled for theatrical release on November 12.