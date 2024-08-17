'CM Protests To Distract': Nirbhaya's Mother Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim, on Saturday (August 17) called for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Asha Devi accused the Chief Minister of failing to address the situation effectively and instead attempting to divert attention by leading protests rather than taking action against the perpetrators.

The incident in question involves the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The case has sparked widespread protests by students and doctors across the country, demanding justice for the victim.

In her statement, Asha Devi criticised Mamata Banerjee, saying, "Instead of using her authority to take action against the culprits, Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead the public."

"Mamata Banerjee is protesting to divert people's attention from this issue. She herself is a woman. She should have taken strict action against the culprits while discharging her responsibility as the head of the state. She should resign because she has failed to handle the situation," she added.

Mamata Banerjee had recently led a protest rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and calling for capital punishment for those responsible. As both the Home Minister and Health Minister of Bengal, her response to the incident has been under intense scrutiny.

Asha Devi also expressed her concern over the state of women's safety in the country, stating that unless both central and state governments prioritize swift punishment for rapists, such brutal crimes will continue to occur. "When girls are not safe in Kolkata's medical college and such barbarity is committed against them, then one can understand the state of women's safety in the country," she remarked.

Following the crime, the West Bengal Police arrested one suspect, but due to alleged lapses in the investigation, the Calcutta High Court has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).