Delhi HC Orders Rakshit Shetty To Deposit Rs 20 Lakh In Copyright Dispute Over Song Use

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi High Court has directed actor-director Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh following accusations of copyright infringement brought against him by MRT Company. The case centres on the alleged unauthorized use of the song "Nyaya Ella" in the movie *Bachelor Party*, produced by Shetty's Paramva Studio.

MRT Music, represented by Naveen Kumar, moved the Delhi High Court, claiming that the songs "Nyaya Ellide" and "Omme Ninnannu..." were used in the without proper authorization. The complaint led to the filing of an FIR at the Yeswantpur station, with the case being lodged under Section 63 of the Copyright Act.

'Will clarify our position in court': Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in 'Bachelor party' movie

Despite being summoned, Rakshit Shetty did not appear before the Delhi High Court. In response, the court has not only ordered Shetty and Paramva Studio to deposit Rs 20 lakh but also instructed them to remove the song from Instagram, where it had been shared.

Shetty has already participated in an interrogation at the police station regarding this matter, further intensifying the legal scrutiny he faces. The court's order marks a significant step in the ongoing legal battle, with serious implications for the actor-director and his studio.