Northern Army Commander Meets J&K DGP Designate

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) Northern Commander Lt General M.V. Suchindra Kumar met the Special J&K DG and DGP designate Nalin Prabhat in Srinagar on Saturday.

An official said that Lt General Suchindra Kumar extended his best wishes to Nalin Prabhat on his new assignment.

“During their meeting, they discussed strategies for enhancing synergy and strengthening security measures between the forces,” the official said.

Nalin Prabhat was sent on inter cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh cadre to AGMUT cadre and then posted as Special Director General J&K with orders to take over from the present DGP R on the latter's retirement from active service on 30-09-2024.

Nalin Prabhat was sent on a three-year deputation to the AGMUT cadre. An IPS officer of the 1992 batch, Nalin Prabhat was born in Thungri village of Manali in Himachal Pradesh on June 14, 1968.

He has long experience of dealing with terrorism. He headed the 'Greyhounds' anti-naxal force in Andhra Pradesh.

He was at the forefront of fighting terrorism in J&K first as DIG CRPF in south Kashmir and then as IG and Additional DG CRPF.

He has many decorations including a wound medal for leading his men against the militants in Kashmir.