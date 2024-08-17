Telangana Cong Elated Over Survey Giving Thumbs Up To CM Reddy’S Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Senior leaders in Telangana have welcomed the findings of a survey titled 'Pulse of People' as it revealed that 72 per cent of the state's residents were satisfied with the performance of the Chief Revanth Reddy and credited it to the party's unflinching commitment in fulfilling poll promises.

Notably, a recent survey conducted by Agni News Service found that the Congress government in Telangana has surpassed expectations in a short tenure of eight months and people have firm belief that it will roll-out all six guarantees, as promised during the elections.

A couple of Congress leaders including MLC and advisor to Telangana government, while speaking to IANS, expressed happiness over the positive feedback from the public and also credited it to the leadership of the Revanth Reddy government and guidance by the top party leadership.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) General Secretary, Dr Kota Neelima told IANS,“People of Telangana have endorsed the performance of the state government, under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister, the Finance Minister, the Cabinet and the hardworking party cadre.”

According to the survey, Kota Neelima, who is incharge for the Sanathnagar constituency, is the most active and visible urban Congress politicians from Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad is particularly important for all of us and we will strive to make it into a world-class city,” she said.

“We thank the Congress party's ideology and vision of senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other seniors of the party,” Kota Neelima added.

Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Chairman of the campaign committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) said,“This is very positive for the government. The government has fulfilled the promises made during the elections. The high command is also ensuring that the government implements whatever we had promised.”

“Combining development and welfare and bringing investment has been the key factor. The credit goes to the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the policies of the Congress party and the continued guidance of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Yaskhi, a former MP, believes that it is team work which has made this possible.

“Congress is not a family-owned party. We have national leadership and there is a state leadership. The Chief Minister has done a good job with the support of his Council of Ministers. It's not just one individual. The captain will get his credit, the coach will get his own. It's like a cricket team where you have a coach, captain, batsmen and bowlers,” he said.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir, the Advisor to Telangana government is of the view that the Congress government has achieved these results despite a short period it got to function.

“What makes the government's performance even more impressive is the limited time it got to function in these eight months due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. For three months, we were stymied due to the election code. Despite the short period, the government has done very well,” said the senior leader.

“The government won the trust of people by implementing poll promises immediately after coming to power. Within 48 hours, it implemented the scheme for free bus travel for women in RTC buses and doubled the coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri (health insurance scheme) to Rs.10 lakh,” said Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who is also a former minister.

“The measures taken by the government benefited all sections of people, be it women, youth, farmers and government employees. Waiver of crop loans of Rs.2 lakh each is a historic move. No other state government implemented such a scheme. The Congress government also fulfilled the promise of providing cooking gas cylinder for Rs.500 and 200 units of free electricity every month.

“It also started fulfilling the promise of providing jobs to the unemployed. We have given 30,000 jobs and will provide another 30,000 to 40,000 jobs this year,” he said.

Venkat Balmoor, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), too, shared his happiness over a majority of people expressing satisfaction over the government's performance.

“The credit for this goes to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has taken several key decisions and initiatives. Under his leadership, the government has delivered on the promises made during the elections. Implementing the crop loan waiver promise despite the financial difficulties was not an easy decision,” he said.

“The combination of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's decisions and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's calculations have ensured the implementation of major promises. They have also ensured that the government employees get their salaries on the first of every month. The Minister for Industry and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu is active in bringing investments to the state,” said Venkat Balmoor, who is seen as young face of Telangana Congress by majority of the respondents in the survey.

“The government is taking decisions in a democratic manner. Within the administration it is seeking opinion of all concerned before taking any major decisions. This was not the case under the previous government. One person used to take all decisions without consulting whether these decisions would be in people's interest. That's why things like Kaleshwaram have happened and the state is finding itself in this situation,” added the MLC.

According to the survey titled 'Pulse of People in Telangana', 72 per cent of the respondents said that they were 'satisfied' with the government while 21 per cent were 'not satisfied'.

The remaining 7 per cent replied they 'can't say'. A total of 55 per cent of the respondents rated the performance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as 'excellent'. Another 7 per cent termed it as 'very good' while 10 per cent consider it as 'good.'

Only eight per cent believe that it is 'not good'. Twenty per cent replied they 'can't say'.

According to R Suresh Kumar of Agni News Service, the survey was conducted between August 1 and August 10 and a total of 9,665 respondents across the state participated in it.

“The survey covered people both from urban and rural parts of Telangana. They included men and women from different social groups and categories like employees, business class, working class and students,” he said.

“The survey shows that the performance of the Congress government during the last eight months surpassed expectations. There were apprehensions in certain sections if Revanth Reddy will be able to deliver but as the survey shows people are satisfied over how he has performed,” Suresh Kumar added.