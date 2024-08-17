Spider-Man: No Way Home Breaks $1 Billion At The Global Box Office
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has pulled in more than $1 billion (£746,450,000) within just 12 days of its release, making it the highest-grossing film since the pandemic started.
Spider-Man: No Way Home had the second-highest box office opening weekend ever, only being beaten by Avengers: Endgame.
And, according to estimates, added a whopping $81.5 million (£60,835,675) over the three-day weekend.
The third installment of Tom Holland's trilogy as Peter Parker and the web-slinging superhero has been incredibly anticipated and it's clear audiences have been charging through the ticket sales since it premiered last week.
The movie, which is a co-production between Sony and Marvel-Cinematic Universe owners Disney, sees Tom Holland reprise his role of Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as Michelle Jones Watson – better known as MJ.
The flick's impressive run at the cinema makes it Sony's top-grossing domestic movie ever, the Daily Mail reports.
