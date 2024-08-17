Vyapar Teams Up With Suvit To Streamline Data Sharing And Tax Compliance For Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 17 (KNN)

Vyapar, a prominent business software provider for Indian MSMEs, has entered into a strategic partnership with Suvit, an automated data entry and compliance platform.

The collaboration aims to create an integrated ecosystem for MSMEs and tax professionals, facilitating real-time data access and improved efficiency.

The partnership aligns with Vyapar's vision to offer comprehensive solutions for MSMEs, digitising various aspects of business operations including billing, accounting, inventory management, and GST compliance.

Suvit's focus on automating clerical tasks for tax professionals complements this goal, potentially enhancing productivity in the sector.

Sumit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Vyapar, stated, "Our integration with Suvit will automate data sharing with tax professionals, significantly reducing time and effort for compliance tasks."

Suvit's platform is designed to streamline tasks for tax professionals, such as automating transaction entries into accounting software.

Ankit Virani, Co-founder, Suvit, claimed that their solution can help tax professionals 'save up to 10x time' on routine tasks.

The integration aims to create a unified platform where MSMEs can easily share accounting information with tax professionals, potentially streamlining processes from billing to tax filing.

Vyapar's investment is expected to bolster Suvit's engineering and sales capabilities, with plans to develop new features including GST automation and advanced analytics.

This partnership represents a step towards digital transformation in India's business landscape, particularly for MSMEs and tax professionals.

The companies hope to address challenges posed by legacy software systems and offer a more accessible solution for managing accounting data.

(KNN Bureau)