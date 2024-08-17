Manisha Koirala: Travelling Means A Lot To Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Manisha Koirala, who recently celebrated her birthday, has shared that she is an avid traveller, and being bitten by the wanderlust bug helps her to explore different people and cultures across the planet.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she could be seen jetting off to some place from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

In the video, which is a collection of her airport stills, the actress could be seen decked up in a pair of loose denims and a black t-shirt. She accessorised her look with a fanny bag, a pair of sunglasses, and a scarf with polka dots. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and posed for the camera.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption about her affinity for travel. She wrote,“Travelling means a lot to me. Every trip, no matter how far or near, makes me see things and love the world even more. When I travel, I get excited about finding new places, meeting people from different backgrounds, and making memories I'll never forget”.

She further mentioned,“These times when I discover new things make me feel alive. Speaking of feeling alive, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages! Your love and encouragement matter so much to me, and I'm extremely grateful #birthdaygirl #travelling #wonderfulworld”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the OTT series 'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar' in which she essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan. The show, which tells the story of the eponymous district in British India, marked the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom Manisha worked in 'Khamoshi: The Musical'.

'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar' has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.