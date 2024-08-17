Arrest Of Faiz Hameed Highlights Pakistan's Military Hegemony

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The arrest of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. (retd) Faiz Hameed is a significant event that reflects the deep-seated issues within Pakistan's military establishment and its broader implications for the country's and economic landscape. [1]

Hameed's fall from grace, marked by his arrest and the initiation of Field General Court Martial proceedings, is not just a story of individual misconduct; it symbolizes the Pakistan Army's pervasive control over the nation and its capacity to betray even its most loyal servants. Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, once one of the most powerful figures in Pakistan, now finds himself at the mercy of the very institution he once served.

His arrest is based on accusations of corruption and misuse of authority, particularly in connection with the Top City land development case. According to the allegations, Hameed used his position to conduct illegal raids, detain individuals, and seize property, all while leveraging his influence for personal gain. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, recognizing the gravity of these accusations, mandated a thorough investigation, leading to Hameed's arrest and the initiation of court-martial proceedings.

This event starkly highlights the Pakistan Army's lack of loyalty even to its own high-ranking officials. Hameed, who had been instrumental in several controversial military decisions and was considered a close ally of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, now stands alone, betrayed by the institution he once represented. In its bid to preserve its image and control, the military has shown that it is willing to sacrifice anyone, regardless of their previous service or loyalty.

The case of Faiz Hameed is not an isolated incident but rather a manifestation of the broader control that the Pakistan Army exercises over the country's economy and political landscape. The military has long been the most powerful institution in Pakistan, with a history of coups, political manipulation, and economic domination. This control has often come at the expense of the country's democratic institutions and economic stability.

The Pakistan Army's involvement in the economy is extensive. The military controls significant portions of the country's industry, real estate, and services sectors through its various commercial enterprises. This includes everything from agriculture to manufacturing and even housing developments, such as the controversial Top City project linked to Faiz Hameed.

The military's economic ventures are often shielded from public scrutiny, allowing corruption and abuse of power to flourish unchecked. This economic dominance is paralleled by the military's influence over Pakistan's political sphere. The army has a long history of engineering political outcomes, whether through direct interventions like coups or more subtle forms of manipulation, such as influencing elections and supporting or undermining political leaders. The Pakistan Army's role in bringing Imran Khan to power and its subsequent fallout with him is a clear example of how the military shapes the country's political landscape to suit its own interests.[2]

While the arrest of Faiz Hameed might appear to be a step towards accountability, it is important to recognize that this action is more about the military protecting its image than genuinely addressing corruption or abuses of power.

The Pakistan Army's decision to arrest Hameed and initiate court-martial proceedings can be seen as a strategic move to distance itself from a figure who has become too controversial and to project an image of internal discipline and accountability. However, this so-called accountability is selective and serves the interests of the military leadership rather than the nation. The Pakistan Army has historically been immune to external scrutiny, with its actions often shrouded in secrecy and justified under the guise of national security. The selective prosecution of figures like Faiz Hameed is a way for the military to maintain its authority while deflecting attention from its broader systemic issues.

The Pakistan Army's dominance over the country's economy and polity has come at a significant cost. The military's interference in political affairs has undermined democratic institutions, stifled political dissent, and created a culture of fear and repression.

This has led to political instability, which in turn has hindered economic development and exacerbated social inequalities. Moreover, the military's control over the economy has distorted market dynamics and stifled competition, leading to inefficiencies and corruption.

[3] The military's ventures are often run with little regard for profitability or economic sustainability, relying instead on their privileged access to state resources and exemptions from regulatory oversight. This has created an economic environment where corruption is rampant, and the benefits of economic growth are concentrated in the hands of a few, primarily those connected to the military establishment.

The arrest of Faiz Hameed should not be seen as a victory for justice or accountability in Pakistan. Instead, it should be viewed as a stark reminder of the Pakistan Army's overwhelming power and its willingness to betray its own to maintain its grip on the country.

The military's control over Pakistan's economy and polity is a major impediment to the country's development and democratization. For Pakistan to move forward, there needs to be a genuine effort to curtail the military's influence and to establish true accountability for all, regardless of rank or position. This requires a strong and independent judiciary, a free press, and a vibrant civil society capable of holding the military to account. Only then can Pakistan hope to break free from the cycle of military dominance and build a more just, prosperous, and democratic society.

