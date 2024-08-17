Nakhchivan Atlas Found In Ruben Vardanyan's Office In Khankendi
8/17/2024 2:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The "Nakhchivan Atlas" discovered in Ruben Vardanyan's office in
Khankendi has been presented to us, and we are currently analyzing
this atlas, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of
the Public Union "Azerbaijani Cartographers," Muqabil Bayramov, as
he provided this information.
He stated that this atlas was published by the Armenian
Architecture Foundation in 2012, and the maps in the atlas are
entirely based on falsifications:
"The atlas claims that Nakhchivan was supposedly a province
within Armenian states and principalities throughout history. These
maps are territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The first map in
the atlas is allegedly based on the 'Geography' written by Greek
scholar Ptolemy in the 2nd century, with place names in 'Greater
Armenia' rendered as Armenian toponyms. However, it has long been
known to the scientific community that Ptolemy's 'Geography' has
not survived to the present day; the original of the work was lost
in the 4th century, and a version was found only 1000 years later.
This version was translated into Latin twice, with each translation
differing significantly from the other."
Muqabil Bayramov also mentioned that several falsified maps in
the atlas mark the Nakhchivan region with red lines without any
basis:
"This atlas is a cheap propaganda material aimed at falsely
legitimizing territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Cartography is
a serious field and should not be turned into a tool for political
manipulation. It is thought-provoking why Vardanyan is so
interested in Nakhchivan! Apparently, the Azerbaijani Army's
anti-terror operation in September 2023 left him with many
unfulfilled desires."
