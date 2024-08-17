India Launches Advanced Earth Observation Satellite
Date
8/17/2024 1:52:40 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the advanced Earth observation satellite (EOS-08) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, southern India.
The EOS-08 satellite blasted off aboard the 112-foot (34-meter) SSLV rocket at 11:47 p.m. EST (0347 GMT or 9:17 a.m. IST).
The satellite will study Earth using two instruments, the Electro-Optical Infrared (EOIR) payload and the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS-R) payload.
"The infrared data transmitted by the EOIR will be used for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity monitoring, industrial disaster monitoring and power plant monitoring," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials wrote in a mission description.
"Meanwhile, the GNSS-R will demonstrate the ability to use reflected GNSS signals for flood detection, soil moisture assessment and wind analysis over the ocean."
The EOS-08 mission aims to integrate new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO officials said.
This is the third mission ever for its new SSLV rocket.
MENAFN17082024000063011010ID1108569839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.