India Launches Advanced Earth Observation Satellite

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the advanced Earth observation satellite (EOS-08) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, southern India.

The EOS-08 satellite blasted off aboard the 112-foot (34-meter) SSLV rocket at 11:47 p.m. EST (0347 GMT or 9:17 a.m. IST).

The satellite will study Earth using two instruments, the Electro-Optical Infrared (EOIR) payload and the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS-R) payload.

"The infrared data transmitted by the EOIR will be used for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity monitoring, industrial disaster monitoring and power plant monitoring," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials wrote in a mission description.

"Meanwhile, the GNSS-R will demonstrate the ability to use reflected GNSS signals for flood detection, soil moisture assessment and wind analysis over the ocean."

The EOS-08 mission aims to integrate new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO officials said.

This is the third mission ever for its new SSLV rocket.