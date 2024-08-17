Vizconnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Acquires 18% Stake In AI Development Company, Eternal Mind, Inc. Through A Share Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Next Level Growth - Disruptive Solutions.

VizConnect, (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

- Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VizConnect, Inc., a premier business development consulting firm, is expanding their sector of their portfolio with the of an 18% stake in Eternal Mind, Inc., , a pioneering private company specializing in cutting-edge AI technologies, in exchange for 180,000,000 shares of VizConnect."We are excited to partner with Eternal Mind, a leader in AI innovation. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for VizConnect as we continue to invest in AI solutions which will have significant impact in the world. Eternal Mind's expertise in the AI arena will enable us to deliver more sophisticated and intelligent solutions to our clients.” stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.Avery Thomas, CEO of Eternal Mind, Inc., added, "This partnership with VizConnect is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our technological capabilities and reach new market segments. The strategic partnership and collaboration aim to integrate state-of-the-art AI solutions into VizConnect's growing portfolio of technology partnerships.”Eternal Mind, Inc. is renowned for its innovative AI algorithms and machine learning applications that have revolutionized various industries. By joining forces with Eternal Mind, Inc., VizConnect aims to leverage these technologies to offer enhanced solutions to its customers, driving efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.Eternal Mind - AI and Quantum Computing in Genetic Engineering: Forced Speciation – The convergence of genetic engineering, artificial intelligence and quantum computing is poised to drive forced speciation, ushering in a new era of precision and efficiency in genetic modification. Eternal Mind is also on the forefront of Quantum Biology Applications – The intersection of quantum computing and biology is reshaping biological insights, enabling quantum-enhanced analysis of complex biological systems and phenomena, from molecular interactions to ecological dynamics.Strategic Vision and Future Directions:VizConnect's diversified investment approach focuses on acquiring minority or majority stakes in promising companies in four core industry sectors: including Real Estate, Medical/Pharmaceutical, Green Energy Production and Disruptive Technologies, such as AI-Driven and Blockchain-Based Solutions. VizConnect is providing these entities with enhanced consulting and business development maturity services. This model is akin to the investment strategies of Berkshire Hathaway, emphasizing long-term value creation and supporting sustainable growth.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its' core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company's experienced Team is driven to increase customers' value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at ..., or via the website .About Eternal Mind, Inc.Eternal Mind, Inc. is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. The company is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of AI through innovative products and services that cater to various industries. Eternal Mind's mission is to empower organizations with intelligent solutions that optimize efficiency, enhance decision-making, and drive growth.For additional information: Please contact AI Development Team at the website .Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

Temba Mahaka

VizConnect, Inc.

+1 855-849-2666

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

You just read:

VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Acquires 18% Stake in AI Development Company, Eternal Mind, Inc. Through a Share Exchange News Provided By VizConnect, Inc. August 16, 2024, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry , IT Industry , Military Industry , Technology , Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News PresswireTM, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact