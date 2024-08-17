International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Homeless Animals Day 2024, observed on August 17, raises global awareness about the plight of stray and abandoned animals. This day emphasizes the importance of spaying, neutering, and adopting homeless pets to reduce overpopulation and promote animal welfare

Founded in 1992 by the International Society for Animal Rights (ISAR), International Homeless Animals Day was created to address the growing issue of animal homelessness

This day serves as a vital reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by homeless animals worldwide. It highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership

Animal rights organizations, activists hold various campaigns to promote spaying, neutering, adopting pets. These efforts aim to reduce the overpopulation of homeless animals

Animal shelters play a crucial role in International Homeless Animals Day. The day draws attention to the overcrowding in shelters and the need for increased adoption rates

Educational programs are a key component of International Homeless Animals Day. Schools, community centers, and online platforms offer resources to teach the public

Social media has amplified reach of International Homeless Animals Day. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are used to share stories, raise funds, and spread awareness

International Homeless Animals Day 2024 is a crucial reminder of the need for collective action to address animal homelessness