عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance

International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance


8/17/2024 1:28:05 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Homeless Animals Day 2024, observed on August 17, raises global awareness about the plight of stray and abandoned animals. This day emphasizes the importance of spaying, neutering, and adopting homeless pets to reduce overpopulation and promote animal welfare


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

International Homeless Animals Day 2024, observed on August 17, highlights global issue of animal homelessness, promoting spaying, neutering, and adoption to reduce overpopulation


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

Founded in 1992 by the International Society for Animal Rights (ISAR), International Homeless Animals Day was created to address the growing issue of animal homelessness


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

This day serves as a vital reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by homeless animals worldwide. It highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

Animal rights organizations, activists hold various campaigns to promote spaying, neutering, adopting pets. These efforts aim to reduce the overpopulation of homeless animals


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

Animal shelters play a crucial role in International Homeless Animals Day. The day draws attention to the overcrowding in shelters and the need for increased adoption rates


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

Educational programs are a key component of International Homeless Animals Day. Schools, community centers, and online platforms offer resources to teach the public


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

Social media has amplified reach of International Homeless Animals Day. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are used to share stories, raise funds, and spread awareness


International Homeless Animals Day 2024: Date, History, Significance Image

International Homeless Animals Day 2024 is a crucial reminder of the need for collective action to address animal homelessness

MENAFN17082024007385015968ID1108569501


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search