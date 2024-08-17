Afghan Witness Report: 332 Femicide Cases Reveal Systematic Violence Against Women

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan Witness reported that various forms of gender-based violence have expanded during the three years of rule in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, August 15, Afghan Witness published a report marking the third anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, expressing concern over the systematic removal of women from public life. The report highlights the growing prevalence of gender-based violence, which now claims 28 per month.

According to the organization, 840 women have experienced gender-based violence in the past two and a half years, with 332 cases of“femicide” reported.

The organization noted a significant decline in public protests by women's rights activists in Afghanistan. In 2021, 88% of protests were held in public spaces, but this number dropped to half in 2022 and further diminished at the beginning of 2024. Currently, 94% of protests are conducted online or in private spaces, often anonymously.

Afghan Witness's findings also indicate that female TV presenters have been gradually removed from the media scene. In 2022, the Taliban required female presenters to cover their faces on camera, and by 2024, many female journalists have disappeared due to the restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Afghan Witness, a UK-based non-profit organization, analyzes the status of women in Afghanistan based on media data, social networks, and open-source research. The organization believes that gender-based violence under Taliban rule has been widespread and is increasing.

The situation for women in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly under Taliban rule. Women are barred from accessing education, employment, and even basic freedoms of movement, which has contributed to a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

These restrictions have not only limited women's roles in society but have also led to a deepening of the gender-based violence crisis.

The lack of opportunities and freedom has left many women in precarious situations, struggling to survive amid the ongoing conflict and economic instability.

As international attention shifts, it remains crucial to address these violations and advocate for the rights and safety of women in Afghanistan. The international community must support efforts to mitigate this crisis and work towards a future where Afghan women can live without fear and with equal opportunities.

