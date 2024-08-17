We Wish To Thank Jo And Doug For A Wonderful Evening Of Music

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Recently my wife and I were invited to a musical event at the home of Jo and Doug to hear a new called Jo's Boys.

There were about 40 or 50 of us who enjoyed not only the music, but the supplied food and drinks along with a bartender or two.

What a grand evening.

We were sorry to hear that Doug was not well that evening and could not participate, but he attended the dress rehearsal the previous day, so we wish him a speedy recovery. The musical ensemble involved a piano or player named Rich that I have known for a number of years as he moved to Panama from California to retire and we have had many discussions online and in person involving that journey.

Being retired his musical background takes him back to years gone by when he worked with bands such as Franki Valli and the 4 Seasons.

The musical event also involved a classically trained violinist named Jeremy that I hadn't met previously.

Jeremy and Rich played their 3 sets magnificently as though they have played together for years.

The classical style of music they played ranged from Strauss Waltzes, French Minuets, Showtunes, and Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven.

We even heard some Irish fiddle tunes when Jo got her violin or fiddle, out to play.

In fact at one time there were 3 violinists (fiddlers) on the stage.

I will do a story later on Jo's Boys when I have more information and have the chance to sit down with them, as I know that Rich is off to Paris to play music so a bigger story will have to wait.

But if you need music for a very special event, the telephone number to discuss a booking is within the picture above.

Again thanks for the invite Jo and Doug to this most amazing classy evening of music that we won't forget about for a long time to come.



