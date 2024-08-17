Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Session On Content, Community, And Creators With Heroines Women Organization

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida:“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise,” declared Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida City and President of AAFT University, as he inaugurated a dynamic brainstorming session on“Content, Community, and Creators.” This event, held in association with HERoines Women Organization, was part of the Women Empowerment program at Marwah Studios and supported by International Chamber of and Entertainment Industry.



The session brought together an impressive lineup of prominent speakers who shared their insights and experiences, aiming to inspire and empower women in the fields of content creation, community building, and digital innovation. The event highlighted the critical role of women in shaping the future of media and technology.



Key speakers included: Aditi Shorewal, Entrepreneur and former officer at Twitter and Eventbrite, who discussed the evolving landscape of digital content and the importance of community engagement. Dessidre Fleming, Creative Head and Senior Manager of Digital Marketing at Indigo, who emphasized the creative strategies required for effective digital marketing and audience engagement.



Preeti Sharma, Communication Consultant, who provided insights on effective communication strategies and the importance of storytelling in media. Priyanka Jain, Senior Manager of PR & Social Media at Religare Broking Ltd., who shared her expertise on public relations and the growing influence of social media in shaping public perception.



The program was expertly coordinated by Payalh Agarwwal, Senior Entrepreneur and Lead of the Delhi Chapter of HERoines, a social organization dedicated to women empowerment. Her efforts ensured the event ran smoothly and facilitated meaningful discussions among the participants.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his opening address, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in empowering women and fostering a supportive community for female creators. He praised the collaboration with HERoines Women Organization and highlighted Marwah Studios' ongoing commitment to promoting gender equality and supporting women's advancement in media and entertainment.



The brainstorming session concluded with a vibrant Q&A segment, allowing attendees to interact with the speakers and delve deeper into the topics discussed. Participants left the event feeling inspired and equipped with new ideas to apply in their professional journeys. Later Dr Sandeep Marwah presented membership certificate of International Women's Film Forum to all the participants from HERoines Women Organization.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143