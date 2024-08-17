Liverpool Earn Hard Fought 2-0 Premier League Win Against Ipswich Town

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arne Slot's reign as Liverpool manager starts off with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Ipswich Town FC at Portman Road on Saturday. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net in the second-half as the Reds begin 2024-25 season on a winning note away from home. The Tractor Boys, on the other hand, gave a good account of themselves in their first top flight match since 2001-02 season.



Ipswich, who earned automatic qualification to the Premier League courtesy of finishing second in the EFL Championship last term, were more than a match for Liverpool in the first half. The Tractor Boys recorded the first shot on target when Jacob Greaves' header from a free-kick went straight into the hands of the Liverpool custodian Alisson.



Just after the half-hour mark, Ipswich counter-attacked following Liverpool's corner kick, Omari Hutchinson was released down the middle but the 20-year-old's effort lacked venom to test the Brazilian in goal. After the interval, the Reds looked a much better side. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jota and combined inside the box, before Luis Diaz's attempted chip from close range went over the bar.



Alexander-Arnold delivered a brilliant cross into the box but Jota's header went just wide. The visitors deservedly took the lead on the hour mark. Alexander-Arnold played a brilliant through ball to release Salah down the right and the Egyptian's first-time pass found Jota, who slotted home from 12 yards. Five minutes later, Salah combined with Dominik Szoboszlai in the edge of the box before taping home from close range.



It was the 32-year-old's ninth opening-day goal, a Premier League record, eclipsing, Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard. After taking the two goal lead, Slot's men suddenly looked more confident and Ipswich were struggling to get out of their own half. The score line could have been worse if not for the home goalkeeper Christian Walton, who made three back-to-back saves in injury time.

