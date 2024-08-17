Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal Sneak Through To Quarterfinals After FC Goa And Shillong Lajong Share Points

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After East Bengal's final Group A match against arch rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant was abandoned because of potential security issues, points were shared, and the Torch Bearers hand to wait for the result of the final group stage match between FC Goa and Shillong Lajong on Saturday (August 17) to know their faith.

The match in Shillong ended in a draw with both sides finishing with seven points each in Group F. The Reds advanced to the quarterfinals as group winners courtesy better goal-difference.



Also read:

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Durand Cup 2024 Kolkata derby abandoned due to potential security issue

East Bengal, on the other hand earned a spot in the last eight stage of the tournament as one of the two best second-laced teams considering six groups. The top-ranked teams from each group earn automatic qualification to the quarterfinals. Mohun Bagan SG, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Army FT, North East United FC and Shillong Lajong advance to the knockout round as group winners, while Punjab FC and EBFC join them as the two best second-placed teams.



The I League side from Meghalaya came into the contest against FC Goa at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium knowing that a point was enough for them to qualify for the quarterfinals. Marcos Rudwere Silva put the Reds ahead on the half-hour mark before Devendra Murgainkar levelled the score for the Gaurs.



Shillong Lajong scored the opening goal from a corner kick after Marcos Rudwere's first attempt was saved by goalkeeper but the rebound fell kindly for the Brazilian to slot home from close range. However, three minutes later, the visitors netted the equaliser courtesy of a brilliant solo run from Devendra. The 25-year-old received the ball on the right flank, dribbled past two Lajong defenders before finishing expertly past goalkeeper Manas Dubery and into the back of the net from a tight angle.



FC Goa were reduced to ten men as goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Lajong attacker Rudwere. The Gaurs played the rest of the match with defender Balkaran Singh guarding the goal. The Meghalaya-based team missed couple of opportunities to take the lead but in the end earned a point that was enough to take them to the knockout round of the competition.



Also read:

Liverpool earn hard fought 2-0 Premier League win against Ipswich Town