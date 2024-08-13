Stranger Things 5 Leak Alert: Hacker Threats Netflix To Leak Episodes In Just Few Hours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the highly anticipated Season 5 of the renowned American sci-fi series Stranger Things approaches, fans look forward to the upcoming instalment. However, a stunning revelation has surfaced online, causing shockwaves across the community. A hacker has come forward, claiming they have obtained unpublished episodes from the forthcoming season.

The hacker has vowed to publicly expose these episodes, leaving fans and program producers surprised and concerned. This sudden change of events has prompted various concerns and sparked significant curiosity among fans, who now avidly monitor the scenario to see how it plays out.

Also Read:

Kanguva Trailer OUT: 7 reasons to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's film

According to Soap Central,“the anonymous leaker has insisted that he has the first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5... While this may be a false claim, it hasnt stopped fans of the show from worrying about the future of the production and spoilers before its official release.”

Netflix recently had a massive leak, and I've heard that the first three incomplete episodes may be released later. Take that with a grain of salt; we'll see for ourselves.

In a conversation with The Verge, a Netflix spokesperson said,“One of our post production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

In a statement, localization services provider Iyuno acknowledged“a recent security issue involving unauthorized access to confidential content. Protecting our clients' confidentiality and ensuring the security of their content is our highest priority. We are actively investigating this security breach to mitigate any potential risks and identify the responsible parties.”



Also Read:

Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic? Here's what we know

This forthcoming Stranger Things season“will be the last of the series.” As reported by Soap Central,“the release date for Season 5 has not been announced yet, the final season promises to be an explosive one.”

That scepticism is well founded. While the agreement affected one of Netflix's partners, it did not involve Stranger Things. According to IGN, there were animation titles, including“Arcane, Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Ranma 1⁄2,” that leaked, with material pushed over social media channels including X and 4Chan.