London's Somerset House Fire Contained After 125 Firefighters Dispatched To Tackle Blaze
8/17/2024 6:15:08 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 18 (IANS) A fire at Somerset House has been contained after around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines were called to tackle the blaze at one of London's most iconic landmarks on Saturday.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) at a press conference said that firefighters are now working to "extinguish the final pockets of fire" located in the roof space.
Videos on social media showed fire and smoke visible on the roof of the building, which dates back to the 16th century and is now used as a venue for galleries.
Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House Trust, said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, which is mainly comprised of offices and "back-of-house" facilities, and there are "no artworks in that area".
Multiple priceless artworks were preserved in the building, including Van Gogh's iconic Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear.
