Government Launches AI-Powered National Pest Surveillance System To Empower Farmers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 16 (KNN)

In a significant move to boost agricultural practices, the Union on Friday unveiled the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), an artificial intelligence-based designed to bridge the gap between farmers and agricultural experts in pest management.

Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, speaking at the launch event held at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, emphasised the system's potential to reduce farmers' reliance on pesticide retailers and promote a more scientific approach to pest control.

"Our goal is to ensure that technological innovations in agriculture directly benefit our farmers," Chouhan stated. "The NPSS is a step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of increasing agricultural productivity while promoting sustainable practices."

The NPSS utilizes cutting-edge AI tools to analyse real-time pest data, allowing farmers to easily connect with scientists and experts using their mobile phones.



By uploading photos of infested crops or insects through the platform, farmers can receive prompt, expert advice on pest identification and control measures.

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, in an exclusive interview with The Hindu, highlighted the system's potential to address the challenge of pesticide overuse.



"The NPSS will guide farmers in using the correct quantity of appropriate pesticides at the right time, leading to more effective pest management and soil conservation," he explained.

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 140 million farmers across India. Chaturvedi assured that the system has undergone successful pilot schemes and rigorous trials before its national launch.

The NPSS represents a significant step in the government's efforts to integrate technology into agriculture, aiming to enhance crop yields, reduce losses due to pest infestations, and promote sustainable farming practices.



As the system rolls out nationwide, it is poised to transform pest management strategies and strengthen the crucial link between agricultural science and field applications.

(KNN Bureau)