Conference On Climate Change And Water Management Opens In Nakhchivan

8/17/2024 1:06:53 AM

At the International School of Nakhchivan State University, a scientific-practical conference on "Addressing Climate Change Through Environmental Water Management" is taking place as part of the ECOLEAD project, "Strengthening the Environment: The Role of Awareness and Law Enforcement," Azernews reports.

The conference began with a visit to the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan, where participants paid their respects by laying flowers. The gathering honored the Great Leader and fallen heroes with a moment of silence, followed by the National Anthem.

Among the distinguished attendees are Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Fuad Najafli, the President's representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, along with other notable figures.

