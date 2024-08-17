Conference On Climate Change And Water Management Opens In Nakhchivan
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
At the International School of Nakhchivan State University, a
scientific-practical conference on "Addressing Climate Change
Through Environmental Water Management" is taking place as part of
the ECOLEAD project, "Strengthening the Environment: The Role of
Awareness and Law Enforcement," Azernews
reports.
The conference began with a visit to the monument of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan, where participants paid their
respects by laying flowers. The gathering honored the Great Leader
and fallen heroes with a moment of silence, followed by the
National Anthem.
Among the distinguished attendees are Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor
General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Fuad Najafli, the
President's representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
along with other notable figures.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.