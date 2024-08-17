Zigzag Architectural Design Can Cool Overheated Buildings
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Zigzag architectural design can limit the amount of heat
absorbed by buildings and returned back to space,
Azernews reports.
According to research by New York Columbia University, the use
of a zigzag pattern on the walls of buildings can help cool
overheated buildings. Buildings currently account for almost 40
percent of global energy consumption and account for more than a
third of global carbon dioxide emissions. Most of this energy is
obtained through the use of air conditioners. Scientists expect
this number to double by 2050 if it is not stopped.
As the planet continues to heat up, so does the need for cooling
buildings. In an attempt to solve this growing problem, scientists
are exploring passive cooling solutions that do not depend on
energy consumption.
A group led by Qilong Cheng has proposed a zigzag wall design
that can reduce the surface temperature of a building by 3 degrees
Celsius compared to flat walls without consuming any energy. This
configuration uses a passive cooling strategy that reflects
sunlight and emits long-wavelength infrared radiation into space
through the Earth's atmosphere.
This new design has attracted attention over the past decade as
an energy efficient way to reduce the need for radiant cooling.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.