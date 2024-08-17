عربي


Zigzag Architectural Design Can Cool Overheated Buildings

8/17/2024 1:06:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Zigzag architectural design can limit the amount of heat absorbed by buildings and returned back to space, Azernews reports.

According to research by New York Columbia University, the use of a zigzag pattern on the walls of buildings can help cool overheated buildings. Buildings currently account for almost 40 percent of global energy consumption and account for more than a third of global carbon dioxide emissions. Most of this energy is obtained through the use of air conditioners. Scientists expect this number to double by 2050 if it is not stopped.

As the planet continues to heat up, so does the need for cooling buildings. In an attempt to solve this growing problem, scientists are exploring passive cooling solutions that do not depend on energy consumption.

A group led by Qilong Cheng has proposed a zigzag wall design that can reduce the surface temperature of a building by 3 degrees Celsius compared to flat walls without consuming any energy. This configuration uses a passive cooling strategy that reflects sunlight and emits long-wavelength infrared radiation into space through the Earth's atmosphere.

This new design has attracted attention over the past decade as an energy efficient way to reduce the need for radiant cooling.

