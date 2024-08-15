Jordan Urges EU Action On Israeli Aggression, Warns Of Escalation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday called on the European Union to take firm action against Israel's aggression against Gaza and its violations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Speaking with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell over the phone, Safadi stressed that Israel's actions are pushing the region towards a dangerous escalation that could trigger a regional war, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi condemned the international community's inability to respond effectively to Israel's war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank and its continued violations of international and humanitarian laws, which endanger both regional and global security.

He called on the European Union to impose sanctions on extremist Israeli officials who promote hatred and racism, support settler terrorist actions, and violate the sanctity of Jerusalem's holy sites, the most recent of which is the provocative visit by Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, describing it as a dangerous escalation that violates the historical and legal status quo.

Safadi also criticised Israel's ongoing settlement expansion in the Palestinian territories, calling it a clear violation of international law and a challenge to the EU's position on the illegality of such settlements.

He stressed the need for an immediate end to Israel's military aggression in Gaza.

Borrell expressed support for efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to broker a prisoner exchange deal.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry is stepping up its diplomatic efforts, urging the international community to take a clear position against Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ministry also condemned the actions of extremists such as Ben-Gvir, calling for strong international condemnation and deterrent measures.

Safadi thanked Borrell for his clear stance in calling for an immediate ceasefire, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and upholding international law in the occupied Palestinian Territories.