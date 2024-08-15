The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lisa Morgan As A Pinnacle Professional Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT PIERCE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lisa Morgan is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions for Leading Professional Coding Expert in the North Country of New York.



Lisa Morgan, a distinguished figure in the field of information management and professional coding, has dedicated over three decades to ensuring accuracy and efficiency in medical coding practices. Specializing in emergency room procedures, Ms. Morgan's expertise is highly sought after by multiple hospitals in the North Country of New York.

Ms. Morgan's proficiency as a certified professional coder, coupled with her in-depth knowledge of ICD-10 coding, has earned her a reputation for excellence in breaking down complex medical terminology. She plays a pivotal role in overseeing documentation, claims verification, and adjustments, ensuring adherence to stringent coding standards.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Morgan has made significant contributions to the advancement of medical coding education and training. Her research on healthcare legislation, including

HIPAA, and her involvement in developing her state's government-mandated healthcare pricing website, underscore her commitment to improving industry standards.

Ms. Morgan's career journey has seen her serve in various capacities, including as an instructor with

Lewiston Adult Education, a specialty coder at Central Maine Medical Center, and an independent consultant. She has also held leadership roles, such as past president of the local chapter of the American Academy of Professional Coders, demonstrating her dedication to professional development within the field.

Looking ahead, while Ms. Morgan contemplates retirement or semi-retirement within the next decade, she remains committed to advancing the field of professional coding. She plans to continue her work as a consultant or part-time coder, emphasizing the importance of staying updated with evolving rules and guidelines. Additionally, Ms. Morgan looks forward to exploring her creative interests and leaving a lasting legacy through training future generations of professional medical coders.

Ms. Lisa Morgan's unwavering dedication to excellence and her invaluable contributions to the field of professional coding continue to inspire and shape the healthcare landscape in the North Country of New York and beyond.

