Concierge Auctions: Coveted Maui Beachfront Estate Is Pending Sale For US$18 Million In Just 30 Days

4610 Makena Road, Wailea-Makena, Hawaii

Rare beachfront trophy estate on Maui's southwest coastline

A private tropical haven with two gated entrances and private access

Seamless indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces with panoramic ocean views

Four meticulously designed buildings with a combined seven bedrooms

Architecturally brillant estate in Wailea-Makena pending sale with Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a breathtaking beachfront estate in Wailea-Makena, Maui, Hawaii, is pending sale for US$18 million after just 30 days of auction marketing. This Estate was sold by Tina Moss and Edward White as Trustees of the Jerome S. Moss Living Trust. The late Jerry Moss was the co-founder of A&M Records. The estate was offered in cooperation with Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI.

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Po'olenalena Beach in Wailea-Makena, 4610 Makena Road spans two oceanfront parcels on 1.43 acres of tropical haven. The estate boasts 148 feet of beachfront and features four impeccably designed buildings with a combined 6,352 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

"Successfully auctioning this breathtaking estate once again highlights the unparalleled expertise our firm offers in facilitating a time-oriented sale and at true market value,” stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "Our collaboration with Nancy and Paul was instrumental in achieving a successful outcome, and we look forward to continuing our collaborations in the future.”

“Working with Concierge Auctions was seamless and collaborative,” said Callahan.“Together, we were able to put this extraordinary home in front of a global pool of potential buyers and ensured the greatest possible value for the seller.”

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for upcoming live auctions in London and New York.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

