Info. Min. Chairs National Festival Cmte Meeting

KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi led the maiden meeting of the standing committee on national celebrations and festivals for 2025 at Al-Seif Palace on Thursday.

During the meeting he lauded efforts made by President of the Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the committee members during the previous national celebrations.

He called on the committee's members to offer an ideal example of festivities that will be coincided with the national celebrations nationwide.

He pointed to the most important events, including the Gulf summit early December and national celebrations, that start after the flag-raising ceremony in February.

He said "we have a big constitutional memory that should be invested every year to carry out these events.

The coming celebrations and events will be marketed through the 'digital platform 51' owned by the Ministry of Information, the minister stated.

During the meeting, the agenda was discussed, in addition to the 'Glory and Pride' motto approved during the last year's national jubilations that will continue for years.

The gathering also witnessed a visual presentation on preparations and readiness for celebrations for Kuwait as the 2025 capital of Arab culture and the capital of Arab media.

The meeting further saw another visual presentation about the private sector's initiatives and preparations of the Touristic Enterprises Company for the 2025 national celebrations. There would be some historic performances during these events and celebrations in Kuwait, in addition to al-Qurain festival to be held in February. (end)

