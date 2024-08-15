CANADA's ICONIC ASIAN GROCER T&T SUPERMARKETS CONTINUES US EXPANSION WITH FIRST STORE IN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) San Jose clinches T&T's first location in California, serving the Bay Area

T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada's favorite Asian grocery retailer is announcing the opening of their first store in California at the Westgate Center, 1600 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, set to open Fall 2025. With two stores in the works in Washington, this marks

T&T's third store announcement in the Unites States.



Bay Area residents will recognize its location at the Westgate Center, at the major intersection of Saratoga Avenue

and Prospect Road.

The 55,000 square foot store is in the former Walmart location.



T&T Supermarkets Westgate Store Rendering (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

Westgate Center, located in the West San Jose neighborhood of the Bay Area (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets and Jeff Kreshek, Western Region President of Federal Realty (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

T&T currently operates over 33 stores across Canada,

and is a full service unique shopping experience known for its vast selection of authentic Asian products, fresh produce, full service meat counter, live seafood tanks, and an in-store prepared foods program like no other.

The new location will feature a BBQ counter, noodle station, dim sum and street food section, hot food bar, and a made to order Chinese crepe station. The store will also have an in-store bakery with freshly prepared delights such as mochi puffs, egg tarts, Hong Kong style pastries and customized cakes. It will be the first time Californians will be able to access the chain's signature Private Label products including pineapple cakes, Taiwanese sausages, soup pork dumplings and green onion pancakes, all at great prices.

The developer of Westgate Center is Federal Realty, a leading real estate investment trust specializing in shopping centers such as Santana Row. "The first time I visited a T&T, it blew my mind," said Jeff Kreshek, Western Region President of Federal Realty. "I came back from Canada thinking, 'we have to make this happen'.

People don't know what they are missing. T&T is a dynamic concept that caters to the eclectic interests and preferences of our community. To take the T&T experience and put it into Westgate Center – it'll be a force multiplier."

"We aim to create a destination," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "It's a place for discovery, innovation, and bringing people together through food. We want to evolve our grocery store beyond the functional – we want to be the place where people want to go, not just need to go. We can't wait to share that with the people of the Bay Area. "San Jose is a very special place to me," continues Lee.

"My aunt lives in Saratoga, and I have spent many summers there. It brings back great memories. This store is for her."

The store will create close to 200 jobs for the local community. For job opportunities, please visit

Suppliers wishing to connect with our buyers can email: [email protected]

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 33 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee.

T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC.

For more information, please visit: us

About Federal Realty:

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as Northern and Southern California. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,400 tenants, in 27 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 57 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit .

