Pakistan Embassy Celebrates 77Th Independence Anniversary

Doha: The flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 77th Independence Anniversary of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha.

The event was held in a festive manner and attended by hundreds of community members.

Ambassador H E Muhemmed Aejaz hoisted the Pakistan Flag at the Embassy premises in Doha's area. The National Anthem was recited in unison by the assembled audience on the occasion. Messages of the President, Prime and Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan were red out.

In his message on the occasion, Ambassador felicitated fellow Pakistanis on the landmark occasion of the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. He stated that the day refreshes the enthusiasm and rejuvenates the resolve of the nation to work for the progress and prosperity of the motherland. As a reminder of the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to achieve a sovereign, independent Islamic State, the day inspired all Pakistanis to serve the country with greater dedication in order to carry the national flag, which symbolizes nation's hopes and aspirations even higher.



Pakistan Ambassador H E Muhemmed Aejaz (right) with other officials during the ceremony at the Embassy yesterday.

The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan's continued support to the oppressed Palestinians for their legitimate rights. He highlighted the recent resolutions passed by the Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan supporting the Palestinian cause and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The Ambassador emphasized that 2024 had been an active year of engagement between Pakistan and Qatar. He praised the Pakistani community in Qatar, which he said was imbibed with the love of the country and filled with the zeal to participate in Pakistan's progress and development.

He expressed the confidence that the Pakistani community, which is a living bridge between Pakistan and Qatar, in their practices and dealings would present the true image of Pakistan in keeping with the ideals and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in their true spirit.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to His Highness Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the leadership of the State of Qatar for hosting the Pakistani community in Qatar and providing them with excellent employment opportunities and living conditions.

He assured the community that the Embassy and its personnel would continue to serve the Pakistani Diaspora with utmost dedication and zeal, and work for their betterment and welfare with commitment and devotion. The ceremony concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.