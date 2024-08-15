Exagrid Named To Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that MES Computing, a brand of The Company , has recognized ExaGrid on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company.“Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

Midmarket organizations have a complex set of requirements, including: working across a wide range of operating systems, network topologies and distributed environments, security requirements, and managing data growth. In addition, these organizations have tight IT resources and budget dollars. ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances are easy to manage and work seamlessly with the industry's leading backup applications so that an organization can retain its investment in existing backup applications and processes. ExaGrid provides the fastest backups and restores, low-cost for long-term retention, and comprehensive security. In addition, ExaGrid's scale-out architecture allows organizations to pay-as-you-grow and eliminates expensive forklift upgrades. ExaGrid's product line consists of 2U appliance models-offering rack space efficiency for savings on rack storage, power and cooling costs while accommodating large data backups and future data growth.

“ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage offers what midmarket to enterprise organizations need for their backup storage: a scale-out architecture that allows organizations to add appliances as their data grows, so they only pay for what they need,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“When organizations evaluate the backup solution and company that can best meet their backup needs and address their challenges, more and more IT organizations are finding that ExaGrid offers a solution that is easy to install and manage, meets all the requirements, and offers the best ransomware recovery all at a low cost.”

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn . See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink