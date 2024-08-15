Smithfield Culinary's Smoke'nfast And The GOAT Of Barbecue, Darren Warth Announce Official Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Smithfield Smoke'NFast , the premier provider of fully cooked, smoked meats for barbecue and beyond, proudly announces its partnership with Barbecue Hall of Fame pitmaster Darren Warth. Together, Warth and Smoke'NFast will show foodservice operators how effortlessly they can incorporate authentically slow-cooked meats into their menus without requiring additional equipment or labor.

Renowned in the barbecue community as "The GOAT", Darren Warth has dedicated decades to mastering his craft, winning hundreds of barbecue competitions. A three-time champion of the prestigious American Royal Barbecue Competition, Warth was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in Kansas City in 2023. Warth is not only a successful pitmaster, but he also owns and operates multiple restaurants in Iowa. His restaurant, Smokey D's BBQ was featured on The Food Network's popular show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Smithfield Smoke'NFast and show foodservice operators how to simply integrate winning barbecue on their menus, making them feel like true pitmasters regardless of their experience or equipment," said Warth. "From smoked sausage and brisket to ribs to KC Wild Wings, every Smoke'NFast product is slow-cooked to perfection, delivering big flavor without the labor."

The partnership with Warth includes a variety of elements designed to educate and inspire foodservice operators, including exclusive videos, cooking demonstrations, recipe applications, branded merchandise and behind-the-scenes content through Smoke'NFast's social media channels and website. Additionally, grand prize winners of the Smoke'NFast 2024 Kansas City Fantasy BBQ Sweepstakes will have the opportunity to meet Warth at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue in November.

"Darren is a true icon in the barbecue world, and as long-time fans, we're honored he's collaborating with Smoke'NFast," said Edward Wayda, Marketing Director at Smithfield Culinary. "We understand that many operators, especially smaller operations, face significant labor challenges, yet they still want to serve high-quality smoked meats that appeal to their customers. With Warth's endorsement, we are excited to show operators how to easily create dishes that will satisfy any meat lover."

Smithfield Smoke'NFast offers a line of cooked and smoked meats that require minimal prep time and equipment. Available with and without sauce, the Smoke'NFast lineup includes pit-master approved barbecue favorites as well as global flavors, including carnitas, barbacoa and osso buco.

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield® and Margherita® and Smoke'NFast®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc., the world's largest pork processor and largest hog producer in the United States. For more information, visit .

