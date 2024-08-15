Okuma Corporation Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Further Positioning Company for Global Growth & Support

OGUCHI-CHO, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Atsushi Ieki, President of Okuma Corporation, a global leader and of CNC machine tools and systems for the metalworking industry, along with distinguished members of the company's board of directors, proudly announce personnel appointments for two of the company's leadership members to further support the company's global growth initiatives and evolving customer needs within the industry.

Strategic Personnel Appointments

Okuma Corporation proudly announces personnel appointments for two of the company's leadership members, Mr. Takeshi (Tad) Yamamoto and Mr. Jim King, to further support its global growth initiatives and evolving customer needs within the manufacturing industry.

Mr. Takeshi (Tad) Yamamoto

Mr. Takeshi (Tad) Yamamoto will now serve in the position of Chairman of Okuma America Corporation, effective immediately. Previously, Mr. Yamamoto served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Okuma America Corporation since July 1, 2009, after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Okuma America Corporation. In addition to his Americas role, Mr. Yamamoto also serves as a member of the board of directors for Okuma Corporation (Japan), Senior Executive Officer in charge of Global Sales, and Chairman and CEO of Okuma Europe GmbH.

Mr. Yamamoto started his career at Okuma Corporation (Japan) as a manufacturing engineer in 1982 after graduating from Waseda University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. He worked with Okuma America Corporation in operations planning from February1994, to July 2002, and then returned to Okuma Corporation (Japan), serving in a variety of roles, including Plant Manager of the Kani manufacturing facility.

Mr. Jim King

Mr. Jim King is promoted to the role of President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Okuma America Corporation and will also now serve as a Senior Officer of Okuma Corporation (Japan),

effective immediately. Mr. King previously served as President & COO for Okuma America Corporation since 2011. Mr. King originally joined the Okuma organization in January 2010, as the Senior Vice President of Sales.

Prior to joining Okuma America Corporation, Mr. King previously served as Director of Channel Management for Siemens Industry, based in Alpharetta, GA, Vice President-Sales and Marketing for Nematron, based in Ann Arbor, MI, and Director-Business Development for Source Alliance in Raleigh, NC. He began his career in 1980 as a sales representative for Rockwell Automation where he held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, and product development. Mr. King earned an Applied Engineering Sciences degree from Michigan State University.

Posturing for Growth

Building on its 125+ year history of innovation, the company is positioning for growth by driving new product innovations, expanding its offering of machine tools and automation systems, and investing in new technologies and support centers around the world, all intended to exceed evolving customer needs within the next decade.

When considering evolving manufacturing technologies, changing customer needs, and the company's progressive growth plans, Dr. Atsushi Ieki, Okuma Corporation (Japan)'s President, shared his perspective regarding the strategic timing of the new leadership appointments, "as we pursue our mission of pushing the evolution of manufacturing and opening new possibilities for our customers for the next decade, we are strategically preparing our organization by making investments in our people, our technologies, and our global footprint. The recent appointments of both Mr. Yamamoto and Mr. King better position our company to exceed both customer and Okuma aspirational goals."

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation

is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering,

is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma.

