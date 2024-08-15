INKBIRD Launches 4-Probe Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-14-BW To Cook Easier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INT-14-BW Wireless Meat Thermometer

4 Probes to Cook Together

Accurate Temperature Control

INKBIRD today launches the wireless meat thermometer INT-14-BW with WiFi, and Local operation modes for easy and accurate cooking.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INKBIRD, a leading of temperature controllers, meat thermometers, sous vide cookers and other IoT devices, today unveils its latest 4-Probe WiFi & Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-14-BW . With its versatile WiFi, Bluetooth, and Local mode capabilities, this innovative food thermometer helps users monitor their cooking effectively and accurately to redefine the way of home cooking and professional culinary arts.Here are some key features of this wireless meat thermometer:- WiFi, Bluetooth, and Local Modes for Seamless Connectivity. The INT-14-BW has triple connectivity options. Users can choose between WiFi, Bluetooth, or Local mode to monitor and control their cooking processes.- Multi-Probe for Multiple Foods Monitoring: With its four truly wireless probes, the INT-14-BW enables users to monitor multiple dishes at the same time, which provides maximum freedom and mobility to cook easily.- Dual-Sensor Probes for Both Food and Oven Temperature: Each probe of the INT-14-BW has 2 precision sensors, capable of detecting both food and oven temperatures simultaneously.- Premium IP67 Dishwasher-Safe Probes: The INT-14-BW utilizes food-grade stainless steel probes with zirconia ceramic handles for durability and safety. The IP67 waterproof and dishwasher-safe design enables effortless cleaning and maintenance.- Ultra-Precise Temperature Control: The INT-14-BW's temperature control is ±1°C/±1.8°F, which means that all dishes can be cooked to an exact temperature and guarantee professional-quality meals every time.- 26 Pre-Set Meat Menus for Effortless Cooking: The INT-14-BW arrived preprogrammed with 26 USDA-recommended meat menus, including beef, chicken, pork, and fish, which provide quick operation and reliable temperature recommendations.- 25-Hour Battery Life for Uninterrupted Operation: With extended 25-hour battery life, the INT-14-BW is an uninterrupted cooking assistant. It frees up cooks to let their food cook unsupervised, guaranteed to be cooked to perfection.- Comprehensive Alarm and Timer Functions: The INT-14-BW features target temperature alarms, target temperature pre-alarms, high and low temperature alarms, and cooking timer to ensure the desired level of doneness.- Historical Temperature Data for Advanced Analysis: The INT-14-BW stores 30 minutes of temperature history and syncs with the INKBIRD app when connected, allowing cooks to track and analyze their cooking progress.- High-Definition Display for Clarity and Control: The full-view high-definition screen on the base clearly delivers all temperature data, and its adjustable backlight allows easy monitoring regardless of ambient lighting.Availability & PricingThe INKBIRD Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-14-BW is now available for purchase through INKBIRD's official website and authorized retailers worldwide. Priced at $199.99, it includes free shipping, 30-day easy return and a 1-year warranty.About INKBIRDINKBIRD is a world-leading smart IoT technology company and its business was established in 2010. By prioritizing technology and user-friendliness, INKBIRD continues to deliver products that meet the ever-evolving needs of global consumers. INKBIRD's diverse product line consists of temperature controllers, meat thermometers, sous vide cookers, vacuum sealers, and other items, offering convenient, reliable, and feature-rich solutions for culinary enthusiasts and homeowners.

August Brown

INKBIRD Tech. C.L.

+86 75525721303

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube