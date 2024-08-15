Earthsense Partners With Pollution Solution To Create Innovative Solution For Improving Roadside Air Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EarthSense, the air quality expert, today announced a partnership with Pollution Solution to create a holistic solution from identification to solution that will dramatically cut air pollution at the roadside.EarthSense will be partnering with Pollution Solution, the creator of Roadvent®, a that improves air quality by actively capturing both gases, including nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter, such as brake and tyre dust. The collaborative solution will utilise EarthSense's Zephyr® air quality monitors to monitor the air quality, gathering measurements of ambient air pollutants including nitrogen dioxide (NO2), Nitrogen Oxide (NO) sulphur dioxide (SO2), hydrogen sulphide (H2S), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), and particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10, TVOC).Roadvent® provides a solution to reduce roadside pollution exposure by 91 per cent. Roadvent® slots are embedded into the road surface at heavily polluted roads, pulling vehicle emissions into filters removing pollution from the air. Air quality data collected from the Zephyr® will feed into EarthSense's MyAir® air quality platform, allowing data to be easily extracted, visualised, and analysed.Pollution Solution will begin to offer EarthSense's award-winning Zephyr® sensor as part of a total air quality solution package for transport infrastructure. The partnership will help to quantify the impact of Roadvent® interventions and keep the air cleaner, providing a whole-package solution for the public and private sectors.Thomas Delgado, Inventor, Founder and CEO at Pollution Solution said:“We are delighted to partner with EarthSense and offer its Zephyr® monitor as part of our Roadvent® air quality solution. Improving the air quality and reducing pollution for the general public is at the heart of what we do. EarthSense's solutions are a natural fit with our Roadvent® technology to provide a solution that measures the real-time impact of our Roadvent installations.”Greg Lewis, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at EarthSense, said:“Air quality solutions and air quality data go hand-in-hand. It is essential to understand the air quality and its challenges to gain the maximum benefits from its solutions. The innovative Roadvent® technology offers a proactive solution and we are thrilled to be providing data to provide understanding and context to best help our clients with effective solutions.The EarthSense Zephyr® is an iMCERTS certified real time air quality monitor that takes live measurements of ambient air pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitric oxide (NO), ozone (O3), hydrogen sulphide (H2S) and particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, PM10). Measurements are sent back to the MyAir® web application, where air quality data can be viewed, analysed, and downloaded. Used in combination with the MappAir® air quality model, users can pull various insights about areas of interest, such as pollution hotspots, peak times, and identify nearby sources contributing to elevated levels.ENDSCONTACTS:Reader enquiries: EarthSense, ..., +44 (0) 116 225 4678Editorial enquiries: Simon Gribbon ... +44 7990 583371EarthSense specialises in environmental monitoring and modelling of air pollution data to enable both public and private sectors to visualise and manage air quality challenges. With a global presence, the company empowers sectors such as sustainability, smart transport, built environment and urban & green infrastructure to integrate air quality insights into strategic decision making.EarthSense provides detailed, actionable environmental information, through its leading air quality platform MyAir®, bespoke data modelling powered by its purpose-built MappAir® model and its iMCERTS-certified award-winning Zephyr® air quality monitors. Drawing on 15 years of academic research, the company has received several accolades including the Innovation Award by The Queen's Award for Enterprise and 'Design Team of the Year' at the British Engineering Excellence Awards, and has achieved ISO ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001 and ISO27001 certifications demonstrating a commitment to quality and robust processes.Learn more at:Pollution Solution is a UK based air quality technology business with a mission to improve air quality and reduce human exposure to pollutants. Its core product, Roadvent®, is a vehicle fume vacuum that is installed into the roadway and is scientifically proven to reduce roadside pollution levels by 91% by capturing, cleaning and diluting pollutants – specifically PM 0.3 - PM10 and NOx.Pollution Solution operates in the UK, USA, Europe, China and Hong Kong and works with local authorities and private organisations to improve both air quality and quality of life for so many people around the globe.To find out more about visit

