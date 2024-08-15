Inventhelp Inventor Develops Drill Bit/Cutter With A Specialized Tip/Point (NPL-505)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I thought there could be a way to improve the front-end working tip detail on a drill bit or cutter," said an inventor, from North Port, Fla., "so I invented the MAX LIFE BIT. My design could improve the lifecycle of the bit by five to six times over conventional bits."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized drill bit or cutter. In doing so, it helps prevent chipping damage of the cutting edges. As a result, it would increase the lifecycle of the bit. It also can be used with any computer programmed and controlled machinery. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen involved in metal products, parts, and components fabrication, including sheet metal manufacturers.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-505, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

