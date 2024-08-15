Verinext Partners With Veracode To Help Security Teams Create And Run Secure Software From Code To Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership Expands

Veracode's Reach in North America for its AI-powered Remediation that Helps Customers Reduce Security Debt at Scale

Verinext ,

the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through and services for everything that comes next,

today announced a new partnership with Veracode ,

a global leader in application risk management. Expanding Veracode's reach in North America, Verinext will offer Veracode's integrated software security platform to reduce security debt at scale, supported by Verinext's structured security advice and deployment guidance.

"With their impressive technology and 20 years of proprietary data and experience, Veracode enables development and security teams to partner so they can create and run secure software, faster, from code to cloud," said Jackie Groark, Vice President Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Verinext. "We are thrilled to work alongside the Veracode team as we empower our customers to reduce risk and elevate their security posture so that security never stands in the way of innovation."

"Verinext is a trusted name in security architecture, strategy, solutions and operations, and it's an honor to add the company to our expanding partner ecosystem, giving us greater reach in North America," said Chris Peterson, Vice President of Global Channels at Veracode. "We are mutually committed to delivering application security for the AI era. Together, we will help development teams build and scale secure software with both speed and trust."

Veracode's cloud-native solution allows partners to onboard quickly and seamlessly, providing customers with advanced protection. Through a unified platform offering comprehensive visibility of both first-party and open-source risk, customers gain insight into vulnerabilities and can uncover, prioritize, and mitigate risk across their growing attack surface. Through the company's technology and AI-powered remediation platform, organizations get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve

real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale.

Verinext offers Veracode's application risk management platform as part of the comprehensive Verinext suite of security solutions. Verinext's complete range of security solutions are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit:

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at

verinext.

