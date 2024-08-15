E-Impact Marketing Lands On 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Digital marketing company from Lancaster lands on fastest growing companies in America list.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Impact Marketing , a Lancaster-based digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its debut on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. This marks a significant achievement for the company, which has built its reputation on a foundation of faith, integrity, and a commitment to serving its clients and community.

Of the 5000 companies on the list, E-Impact Marketing is ranked at #3796 overall. Breaking it down by industry, E-Impact stands at #350 in the Advertising & Marketing category and #112 in the state of Pennsylvania.

E-Impact Marketing

E-Impact Marketing

Continue Reading

Founded in 2015, E-Impact Marketing has grown steadily over the years, driven by its core values of generosity, community, wholeness, and honesty. Co-owner James Charles attributes the company's success to these guiding principles, noting, "The success we've experienced is an undeserved blessing. Our goal for E-Impact Marketing has always been to honor God and benefit people, including our clients, our employees, and the consumers we market to."

Key To Success

E-Impact Marketing's unique approach to digital marketing is grounded in the belief that meaningful relationships and ethical practices lead to long-term success. The company's core values are more than just words on paper; they are actively lived out in the way the team interacts with clients, colleagues, and the broader community.

"We seek to make the world a more equitable place and give more than we take," Charles said. "Our growth is a direct result of the contributions made by every member of the team!"

As the company continues to grow, E-Impact Marketing remains focused on its mission of continuous improvement. "One of our mottos is, 'We're not the best yet, but we're always getting better.' We want to maintain humility while striving for excellence," Charles added. This forward-looking mindset enables the company to innovate and adapt in the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing.

Client Success

In addition to its own success, E-Impact Marketing is proud to celebrate the achievements of three of its clients who also made the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Zook Cabins, Troyer Post Buildings, and Ayr Custom Cabinetry have all earned their places on this prestigious list, reflecting their excellence and leadership in their respective industries. E-Impact Marketing is honored to partner with these outstanding companies, helping them grow their brands and reach new heights.

As E-Impact Marketing reflects on this milestone, the company remains deeply grateful for the trust and support of its clients and the dedication of its team. The recognition from the Inc. 5000 list is not just evidence of the company's growth, but a reflection of its commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

For more information about E-Impact Marketing, please visit

.

Contact:

Austin Weaver





Email: [email protected]

Phone: 717-563-7646

SOURCE E-Impact Marketing