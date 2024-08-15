(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEATER PRO XL is Now Available For Pre-Order Ahead of Its Official Launch on September 12th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEATER , a global leader in wireless smart meat thermometers for all cooking and preparation methods, introduces the new, state-of-the-art "Pro Collection", headlined by the launch of MEATER Pro XL. MEATER Pro XL boasts four probes with one centralized digital charging hub, providing users with the versatility to cook multiple dishes simultaneously, utilize different cooking methods, and achieve customized results that meet everyone's personal satisfaction, enriching the hosting experience. MEATER Pro XL comes equipped with upgraded features and advancements including built-in WiFi, unlimited range via MEATER Cloud, and a USB-C rechargeable battery.

MEATER ENHANCES KITCHEN ARSENAL WITH MEATER PRO XL FEATURING FOUR ADVANCED SMART MEAT THERMOMETER PROBES FOR SIMULTANEOUS COOKS

Continue Reading

The MEATER Pro Collection represents the pinnacle of smart cooking technology, designed to elevate the culinary experience for both home cooks and professional chefs. This premier product line includes the renamed MEATER Pro, formerly known as MEATER 2 Plus, featuring advanced temperature monitoring capabilities with enhanced accuracy, extended wireless range, and increased durability. MEATER Pro, along with MEATER Pro XL, offer seamless integration with the MEATER app, providing users with guided cooking, custom alerts, and detailed data logging. These innovations ensure perfect results every time, making MEATER Pro and MEATER Pro XL indispensable tools for any kitchen.

"MEATER Pro XL is a testament of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of culinary technology," said MEATER President, Jim Hardy. "With the advanced MEATER Pro probes and the intuitive digital charge hub, we've created a tool that not only enhances cooking precision but also transforms the cooking experience, making it more enjoyable and stress-free for everyone."

The all-new MEATER Pro XL ensures precise and consistent cooking, achieving custom desired doneness levels. MEATER Pro XL includes the following new features, advancements, and upgrades:



Strong Wireless Connectivity: MEATER Pro XL features built-in WiFi with a patented high-performance antenna which is fully compatible with MEATER Link WiFi and Cloud, ensuring seamless connectivity and advanced functionality for all cooking needs.



Unlimited Range: By connecting to the MEATER Cloud, users can monitor cooks from anywhere with an internet connection. This feature allows you to check the status of your cook, receive alerts, and adjust settings remotely, offering unparalleled flexibility and control.



Four Full Metal Probes: The device is equipped with four stainless steel probes designed for faster ambient readings and exceptional durability, allowing precise temperature control even in the most intense cooking conditions. MEATER Pro XL is capable of withstanding up to 1000°F due to its Flame GuardTM design and advanced ambient sensors, making it ideal for open flame grilling and high-heat searing.



100% Waterproof: The waterproof probes are suitable for a variety of cooking methods including deep frying and sous vide. Additionally, they are dishwasher-safe, ensuring easy cleaning and maintenance.



USB-C Charging: Experience extended battery life and super-fast USB-C charging, with fully charged probes lasting over 24 hours. The Bluetooth 5 connectivity with coded PHY ensures long-range communication, making the Pro XL ideal for extended cooking sessions with reliable connection throughout.



Easy-to-Use App: The MEATER app, featuring the MEATER Master ClassTM guide, provides step-by-step instructions to help users create delicious meals. The app includes guided cooking, custom alerts, and detailed data logging, making the cooking process more intuitive and enjoyable.



Precision Calibrated Probes: Each probe offers a resolution of 0.1°F with an accuracy of ±0.5°F. This advanced level of precision allows for exact temperature readings, making it easier than ever to achieve the desired level of preparedness.



Ultra Slim Design: The 5mm probe diameter allows for more accurate temperature readings and helps maintain the integrity and appearance of the meat.

Smart TempTM Multi Sensors: MEATER Pro XL probes feature five high-resolution internal temperature sensors and one ambient sensor. This setup accurately measures the core temperature of the protein, minimizing probe placement errors and ensuring flawless results.

MEATER Pro XL, the latest advancement in MEATER's premium product line, is now available for pre-order on MEATER

for $349.95 and will officially launch on September 12th.

About Apption Labs – MEATER

Apption Labs was founded in 2015 with offices in Los Angeles, US; Leicester, UK; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products. Pushing the envelope in hardware and software design and leveraging cutting-edge technology is paramount to our goal of being industry leaders and solving everyday consumer problems.

The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favorite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results. In July 2021, Apption Labs was acquired by Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill. Together, we work towards enhancing your lifestyle, coexisting as complementary pioneers of the smart cooking space, guiding you to meat smarter.

