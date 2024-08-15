Latest developments in negotiations between Israel, Hamas dampens hopes for ceasefire agreement in Gaza

(MENAFN) The latest developments in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas have dampened hopes for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. As discussions are set to resume today in Doha, the Israeli government’s newly introduced conditions have led Hamas to announce that it will not participate unless certain demands are met.



Hamas has made it clear that it will only engage in negotiations if Israel ceases its military operations in Gaza. Ahmed Abdel Hadi, a representative of Hamas in Lebanon, stated that the group requires a serious response from Israel as a precondition for participation, emphasizing that a halt to military actions in Gaza would demonstrate Israel's commitment to the talks.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, appears unlikely to agree to this demand. Netanyahu has maintained that the military operations will continue until Hamas is dismantled and the return of prisoners is ensured. Instead of removing obstacles to facilitate a prisoner swap, Netanyahu has imposed additional conditions. These include maintaining control over the southern border of Gaza and restricting the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern part of the territory.



The new Israeli conditions have introduced further complications to the negotiation process. Netanyahu’s office has called for the establishment of a verification mechanism to oversee the return of unarmed civilians through the Netzarim corridor to northern Gaza. This demand has become a contentious issue, potentially hindering progress towards a prisoner exchange deal and complicating the scheduled negotiations.



The added conditions from Israel are viewed as significant obstacles, reducing the chances of reaching a ceasefire agreement and complicating efforts to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza. As the situation remains tense, the prospects for a resolution appear increasingly uncertain.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558432