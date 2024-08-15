New NATO member boosts ammo manufacturing

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Finland has dramatically increased its ammunition production, a development confirmed by Prime Petteri Orpo. Speaking at a press conference in Helsinki alongside Estonia’s new Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Orpo emphasized the collaborative effort between the two Nordic nations to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.



Orpo announced that Finland has quintupled its ammunition production to aid Ukraine, underscoring that similar increases are necessary across the European Union. He described the surge in arms manufacturing as both a "shared business opportunity" and a crucial element of the European Union's collective security strategy. This boost aligns with Finland's commitment to ensuring that Russia does not prevail in the conflict.



The ambitious target to enhance production was set in February, focusing on the Nammo Lapua artillery munitions plant, which Finland co-owns with Norway. The plant, a key player in Finland’s ammunition production, has been tasked with meeting the increased demand for military supplies.



Looking ahead, Finland plans to further expand its defense industry. The Defense Ministry has outlined a long-term strategy to double its ammunition manufacturing capacity by 2027. This initiative involves a substantial investment of EUR120 million (USD132 million), with approximately EUR24 million coming directly from the Finnish government. Additional funding is provided by the European Union through the ASAP (Act in Support of Ammunition Production) fund. The European Union has allocated EUR22.5 million to the Nammo Lapua plant for the production of 155mm artillery shells and EUR10 million to the Nammo Vihtavuori gunpowder plant for similar purposes.



Moreover, the Finnish government is contemplating the construction of a new facility dedicated to producing military-grade high explosives, further strengthening its defense capabilities.



During the joint press conference, both Orpo and Michal expressed their support for Ukraine's military actions, including its recent incursions into Russia’s Kursk Region. They affirmed that Ukraine’s defensive measures are justified and necessary for the protection of its sovereignty.



This significant increase in ammunition production reflects Finland’s and Estonia’s broader commitment to supporting Ukraine and contributing to regional stability amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

