Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Shares Message For PM Modi On Independence Day: 'Our Strategic Partnership Is...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Giorgia Meloni shared a message for Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday as India celebrated Independence Day. The Italian PM had previously made waves for her camaraderie with Modi during international events and bilateral meetings.

“On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future,” she wrote in Italian on X.

The duo had sent the internet into a tizzy earlier this year after posting a selfie of 'the Melodi team' during Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 summit. They appear to enjoy a close public friendship and were also seen interacting animatedly during the G20 summit in India last year and the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)