Foreign direct investment in Abu Dhabi real estate rises by 225 percent in H1 of 2024

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Centre announced a remarkable 225 percent increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the emirate's real estate market during the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The centre reported that Abu Dhabi attracted investments totaling AED 3.28 billion from 971 individual investors hailing from over 75 countries, including major economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Kazakhstan, and Russia. This significant influx underscores the emirate's growing appeal as an investment destination and highlights its competitive edge in the global real estate market.



Rashid Al Omaira, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, attributed the sector's robust performance to the success of strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering Abu Dhabi's position as a premier global investment hub. He expressed optimism that this positive trend would persist into the latter half of the year, driven by ongoing efforts to enhance the investment climate. Al Omaira emphasized the Centre’s commitment to excellence and its focus on fostering a business-friendly environment characterized by innovation, transparency, and efficiency.



The increase in foreign investment is aligned with Abu Dhabi's broader economic diversification goals. The Real Estate Centre plans to continue simplifying procedures and leveraging advanced technologies to maintain and enhance the emirate’s status as a top choice for global investors. This approach reflects a dedication to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a reliable and attractive investment destination.



