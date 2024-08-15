Cornitos Celebrates Independence Day With Kite Flying Activity For Orphanage Children

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 2024 – In a jubilant celebration of Independence Day 2024, Cornitos, India's leading snack brand, took to the skies with a heartwarming event that left smiles and laughter soaring just as high. On August 13th, the Welfare Home for Children in Delhi became the epicenter of a colorful spectacle as Cornitos orchestrated a Kite Flying Activity that united the spirit of freedom with the joy of childhood.



The day was filled with excitement and creativity as the children at the orphanage participated in various activities. The celebration began with a vibrant Kite Flying Activity where each child received a Cornitos' kite, which they eagerly decorated and launched into the sky. The kites, adorned with Corny stickers, added an extra touch of joy as the children flew them with great enthusiasm.

Manoj Singh, Marketing Head at Cornitos, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "At Cornitos, we believe in creating joyful experiences and supporting our communities. This Independence Day, we were thrilled to bring a little extra happiness to the children at the Welfare Home. Seeing their smiles as they flew kites and enjoyed a special meal was truly rewarding."



The festivities were further enhanced by delightful dance performances and poetry recitals by the children, showcasing their talents and adding to the day's lively atmosphere. Following the kite flying and performances, the children enjoyed a music class, and the event concluded with a hearty lunch, making the day even more memorable. In addition to the excitement of the kite flying, Cornitos provided a day's meal for the children, ensuring they enjoyed a nutritious and satisfying lunch.



Cornitos also provided an array of their popular snacks, ensuring that the celebration was not only visually striking but also enjoyable for the taste buds. The snacks, which included a variety of Cornitos' best offerings, were a hit among the children and added a delightful touch to the day's festivities.



The Kite Flying Activity was more than just a celebration; it was an opportunity for Cornitos to engage with the community and bring smiles to the faces of children who are often underserved. The event reflected Cornitos' commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to creating positive experiences for those in need.



The success of the Kite Flying Activity underscores Cornitos' ongoing efforts to support and uplift communities through meaningful and enjoyable events. By fostering a sense of unity and celebration, Cornitos continues to demonstrate its commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.



About Cornitos



Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheese dips, Roasted Premium Nuts, Cashews, Peanuts Almonds, Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan and South East Asia.

