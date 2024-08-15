Biden voices remarks on Middle East ‘peace deal’

(MENAFN) In recent comments, President Joe Biden addressed the complex dynamics of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting that such an agreement could play a role in deterring Iran from retaliating against Israel. This statement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.



Haniyeh, who was a key figure in indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, was killed in Tehran on June 31, shortly after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Iranian has vowed to deliver a "harsh punishment" to Israel in response to this assassination. Although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement, the US has taken precautionary measures by deploying additional warships and a submarine to the Middle East to safeguard Israel from potential retaliation.



During a press briefing on Tuesday, Biden acknowledged that securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza has become increasingly challenging due to the recent escalation in hostilities. Despite these obstacles, he expressed his determination to pursue a peaceful resolution between Israel and Hamas. "We will see what Iran does, and we will see what happens if there is any attack," Biden remarked, emphasizing his commitment to the peace process.



When questioned about the possibility of Iran halting its retaliatory actions if a ceasefire agreement is reached—an agreement that the US has been working to broker for several months—Biden responded cautiously. "That is my expectation, but we will see," he said, indicating a hopeful yet uncertain outlook.



Additionally, Biden was asked about media reports suggesting that he was pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalatory actions. The assassination of Haniyeh occurred shortly after the killing of Fuad Shukr, a senior commander of Hezbollah, for which Israel has claimed responsibility. This sequence of events has further complicated the already tense geopolitical landscape in the region.



As diplomatic efforts continue, the situation remains fluid, with various actors in the Middle East navigating a complex web of alliances and hostilities.

