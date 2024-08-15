Tropical Storm Ernesto strikes Puerto Rico, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds

(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Ernesto struck Puerto Rico on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread power outages affecting approximately 375,000 homes and businesses across the island. According to the US National Hurricane Center, Ernesto was located about 85 miles (approximately 135 kilometers) northwest of the capital, San Juan. The storm is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane in the near future as it continues its northward trajectory toward Bermuda, where it is expected to make landfall on Friday.



The National Hurricane Center reported that Ernesto's maximum wind speeds have reached 70 miles per hour, just shy of the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. However, meteorologists predict that the storm could escalate to a Category 3 hurricane or even higher in the coming days. This potential intensification highlights the severity of the storm and the potential for significant impacts as it progresses.



Puerto Rican officials have expressed concern over the potential for extensive power outages, which come as the island is still recovering from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria in September 2017. That storm, which struck as a Category 4 hurricane, caused catastrophic damage to Puerto Rico's electrical grid. Repair efforts have been ongoing, but the current situation with Ernesto has heightened worries about the grid's vulnerability and the ability to manage additional disruptions.

