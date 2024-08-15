Climate activists hold major protest halting traffic at German airports

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, climate crisis activists from the Last Generation group executed a major protest by gluing themselves to the tarmac at several of Germany’s key airports, including those in Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg, and Stuttgart. This disruptive action led to the temporary suspension of flight operations for several hours, as authorities took precautionary measures to ensure safety.



The activists, who were easily recognizable in orange safety vests, used their time on the tarmac to make a strong visual statement. They displayed banners with messages such as “Oil kills” and “Sign the treaty,” and shared images and videos of their protest on social media platform X. The group’s actions were part of a broader global initiative known as the “Oil kills” campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of fossil fuels.



The Last Generation group’s protest aligns with their ongoing advocacy for a comprehensive global response to climate change. They are calling for an international agreement that would phase out fossil fuels, specifically urging for a treaty to be established by 2030. This call to action is supported by various allied protest movements in countries like the United States and Canada.



In their statement, the group emphasized their demand for the German government to engage in international negotiations aimed at signing an intergovernmental treaty to end the use of fossil fuels. They believe that such a treaty is crucial for combating climate change effectively and ensuring a sustainable future.

