WHO elevates mpox outbreak to ‘public health emergency of international concern’

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) has elevated the mpox outbreak to a "public health emergency of international concern," the highest level of alarm under international health law. This decision, announced on Wednesday, follows the advice of the Emergency Committee and is in alignment with the recent declaration by the Africa CDC, which labeled the situation a public health emergency of regional security. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the severity of the situation on X, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated global response.



Since the beginning of 2024, mpox has been reported in over a dozen African countries, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90 percent of the cases. The disease, which spreads through close contact, presents with symptoms such as rashes and flu-like illness. The high concentration of cases in the DRC underscores the critical need for international support and intervention to manage and mitigate the outbreak effectively.



In response to the escalating crisis, WHO is committed to leading a comprehensive global effort to combat mpox. Ghebreyesus assured that the organization would work closely with affected countries, leveraging its on-the-ground presence to prevent further transmission, provide treatment to those infected, and ultimately save lives. To facilitate this response, WHO has developed a regional response plan that requires an initial funding of USD15 million.



So far, USD1.45 million has been released from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies, with plans to allocate additional funds in the coming days. The organization is also actively appealing to donors to contribute the remaining amount needed to fully fund the response plan. This funding is crucial for supporting the ongoing efforts to control the outbreak and address the public health emergency posed by mpox.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557579