Nordic Countries Sign Declaration To Advance Electric Aviation
Date
8/15/2024 3:30:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, Aug 15 (IANS) The transport ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden signed a key declaration to enhance cooperation in the development of commercial electric flights.
"Electric-powered Aviation is vital for transforming the transportation sector. Together with other sustainable fuels, electric flight could cut emissions and accelerate the shift towards a fossil-free sector. The Nordic countries are well-positioned to lead in large-scale commercial electric aviation, which could enhance accessibility, particularly in the region's more remote areas," Swedish Infrastructure and Housing Minister Andreas Carlson said in a press release on Wednesday.
The declaration was signed during a meeting of Nordic transport ministers in Gothenburg, Sweden, Xinhua news agency reported.
In November 2022, at a meeting in Fredrikstad, Norway, the Nordic transport ministers committed to establishing Nordic fossil-free air routes by 2030. This includes promoting a global fossil-free aviation sector and encouraging ongoing Nordic collaboration.
The declaration adopted in Fredrikstad, combined with the new joint declaration, provides a strong foundation for advancing Nordic cooperation and the development of electric aircraft routes, Carlson added.
MENAFN15082024000231011071ID1108557513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.