Poco F6 To Realme GT 6: Top 5 Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 Smartphones In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 provides a balanced blend of power and efficiency, making it an attractive option for consumers looking for high performance without the premium price tag. This chipset delivers a seamless user experience, whether for gaming, multitasking, or consumption, making it a top choice for manufacturers and users alike.

The number of running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 has increased in the Indian market. using the exception of Samsung and OnePlus, practically all of the major phone manufacturers have released phones using this powerful processor in recent months. The fact that these gadgets provide flagship-caliber performance at comparatively low costs makes them exceptional.

Like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Gen 3, and even the 7 Plus Gen 3, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is constructed using a 4nm TSMC manufacturing process. With a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz, it makes use of the same Cortex-X4, A720, and A520 CPU cores as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In contrast, the 8 Plus Gen 3 has a maximum frequency of 3.4GHz. Similar to the Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Adreno 735 GPU in the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 provides exceptional graphics performance.

1. Poco F6

In India, the Poco F6 is now the most reasonably priced smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB are the available capacities; they cost Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999, and Rs 33,999, respectively. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco F6 has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. The panel is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a brightness of up to 2,400 nits.

Support for Dolby Vision playback is also included. A fingerprint reader embedded in the screen manages biometrics. Regarding the camera, the back of the device has a dual-camera arrangement with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor situated behind an f/1.59 optically stabilised lens taking centre stage.

It has an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor attached to it. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging powers the Poco F6. Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS, which is based on Android 14, the phone is assured of receiving four years' worth of security upgrades in addition to three major OS updates.

2. Realme GT 6

The 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO AMOLED display on the Realme GT 6 features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Realme claims that the panel can reach 6,000 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shields it. The phone's back features three cameras: an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide lens, a 50-megapixel 2x portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.69 aperture lens.

There is a 32-megapixel front camera. A 5,500mAh battery with 120W rapid charging powers the Realme GT 6. It is powered by Android 14 and comes with Realme UI 5.0. Three major OS updates and four years of security updates are promised.

It comes in a choice of 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB at a price of Rs 40,999, Rs 42,999, and Rs 44,999, respectively.

3. Xiaomi 14 CIVI

The 6.55-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display of the Xiaomi 14 Civi features 1.5K resolution. Xiaomi says it can reach up to 3,000 nits. Native support for Dolby Vision material is provided. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offers defence. A 50-megapixel wide lens, a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens make up the triple camera configuration on the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Two 32-megapixel selfie cameras are included on it: an ultra wide and a wide one. A 4,700mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging powers the phone. It is promised to receive four years of security upgrades in addition to three major operating system updates, running Xiaomi HyperOS on top of Android 14. It costs and is available in two capacities: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.

4.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra

A 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 1.5K resolution is included on the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. Motorola says it has a 2,500 nit resolution. Native support for HDR10+ material is provided. The Moto Edge 50 Ultra features three cameras: a 64MP 3x zoom telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide with autofocus, and a 50MP primary f/1.6 camera with OIS. A 50-megapixel selfie camera is included. A 4,500mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless and 125W rapid wired charging powers the phone. It is guaranteed to receive three major OS updates and four years of security patches. It runs Motorola's Hello UI, which is based on Android 14. It costs Rs 54,999 and has a capacity of only 12GB or 512GB.

5.

Honor 200 Pro

The 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display that powers the Honor 200 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits. It has three different cameras: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera and an extra 3D depth camera on the front.

The phone has a 5,200mAh battery that allows for both 66W wireless charging and 100W rapid charging. Running on Android 14, Honor's Magic OS 8.0 is assured to get three years of security upgrades in addition to two major OS updates. It costs Rs 57,999 and has a capacity of only 12GB or 512GB.